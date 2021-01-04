$3.38 Million in Sales Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will post $3.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics reported sales of $2.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year sales of $26.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $28.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.50 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $55.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.40. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 438.96% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. The business had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 530,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 466,347 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

PTGX stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 462,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,994. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $749.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

