Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Apollo Endosurgery from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:APEN traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $3.63. 78,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,425. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.26.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 565.93%. The business had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 153,970 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 76.9% in the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 919,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 9.5% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,043,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 90,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the period. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

