Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of ARCT stock traded up $5.52 on Monday, hitting $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,605,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 3.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. Analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 15,106.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 733.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

