Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,149 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,721% compared to the average daily volume of 118 call options.

NASDAQ LOCO traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,932. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.70 million, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.27 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 5.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

