Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AUPH. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bloom Burton downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,718,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,216. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

