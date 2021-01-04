AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AO World Plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company sells washing machines, washer dryers, tumble dryers, dishwashers, fridges and freezers, ovens, cookers, range cookers, cooker hoods, extractor fans, hobs, and microwaves, as well as coffee machines, kettles and toasters, food preparation products, irons, small cooking appliances and microwaves. AO World Plc is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AOWDF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of AOWDF remained flat at $$4.76 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.01 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. AO World has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

