Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARCT. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $64.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

ARCT stock traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.90. 3,605,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,305. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.65. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $129.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $552,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 15,106.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 324,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 53,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

