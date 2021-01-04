Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.81.

ESVIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from $0.50 to $0.55 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

ESVIF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.72. 15,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,379. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $2.37.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

