APY.Finance Market Cap Reaches $4.63 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $578,914.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00029788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00128142 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00269101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.00 or 0.00527847 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00282179 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00050680 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,719,323 tokens. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

APY.Finance Token Trading

APY.Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “APYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.