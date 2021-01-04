Zacks: Brokerages Expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will post sales of $76.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.52 million. iRhythm Technologies posted sales of $59.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year sales of $263.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $261.88 million to $265.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $347.82 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $365.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IRTC shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised iRhythm Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.77.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.16, for a total transaction of $1,155,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,041.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total value of $8,082,562.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,362,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,669 shares of company stock worth $16,046,762. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth $203,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $9.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.97. 302,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,765. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.54 and a 52-week high of $274.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.19 and a beta of 1.71.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

