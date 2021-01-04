Aeon Hits Market Capitalization of $2.60 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Aeon has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $14,133.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeon has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Aeon coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000525 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.26 or 0.00419897 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000865 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Aeon

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

