PRIZM Price Tops $0.0062 on Exchanges (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. PRIZM has a total market cap of $15.54 million and approximately $232,367.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001133 BTC.

NeosCoin (NEOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00044145 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,520,756,019 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com

