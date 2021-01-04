Ragnarok (RAGNA) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded down 53.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded 61.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $5,073.71 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00029788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00128142 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00269101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.00 or 0.00527847 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00282179 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00050680 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

