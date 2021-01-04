Boltwood Capital Management Buys 400 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 322.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 81,670 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,166,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after purchasing an additional 90,592 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,656. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.52. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $69.00.

