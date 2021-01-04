Boltwood Capital Management Sells 280 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,204 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,613,000 after purchasing an additional 38,534 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,875,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after buying an additional 179,397 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after buying an additional 184,456 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $3.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.30. 2,191,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,795. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.98. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $232.79.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

