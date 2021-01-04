Boltwood Capital Management Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco raised its stake in The Allstate by 13.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 10.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,360. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

