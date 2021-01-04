Thomasville National Bank Sells 3,819 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Global Payments by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,554,000 after buying an additional 417,686 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after acquiring an additional 100,617 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,330,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Global Payments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,540,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,607,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,424,000 after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,746.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $386,769. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

GPN traded down $8.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.22. 2,139,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,147. The company has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.28.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

