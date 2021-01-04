Thomasville National Bank Buys 152 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,821,000 after acquiring an additional 716,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,247,359,000 after acquiring an additional 327,312 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,342,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,427,000 after purchasing an additional 220,181 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,078,000 after purchasing an additional 186,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.89. 3,598,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,528. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.39. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.