Red Spruce Capital LLC Invests $234,000 in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 48,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,073,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,491. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.56.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.