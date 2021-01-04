Thomasville National Bank Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.4% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,155,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 629.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 417.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.89. 4,393,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,312. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day moving average is $82.98. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

