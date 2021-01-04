Thomasville National Bank Lowers Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,896 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 1.8% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,716,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $220.31. 10,298,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,526,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $201.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.62 and its 200-day moving average is $227.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pritchard Capital cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.97.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total value of $4,219,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,385.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,999 shares of company stock valued at $67,125,874 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

