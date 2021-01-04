Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank decreased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. Kellogg makes up 1.0% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 274.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,003,398 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.57.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
