Thomasville National Bank Trims Stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,795,000 after acquiring an additional 43,325 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,562,000 after purchasing an additional 146,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 423,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 396,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,362,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $347.91. The company had a trading volume of 807,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,268. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.16. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $357.69.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

