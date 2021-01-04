Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,646 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $23.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,728.24. 1,899,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,909. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,847.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,768.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,591.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,809.25.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.