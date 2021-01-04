NevaCoin Price Up 10.9% This Week (NEVA)

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded 135.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. NevaCoin has a total market cap of $8,957.46 and $66.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NevaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000245 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000176 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 71.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About NevaCoin

NevaCoin (CRYPTO:NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,429,970 coins. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

NevaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NevaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

