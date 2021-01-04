Bread (BRD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,784.00

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Bread has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and $4,784.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can now be purchased for about $0.0612 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00042554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.99 or 0.00344448 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00034613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00023346 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (BRD) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

