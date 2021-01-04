Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the highest is $2.60. Primerica posted earnings of $2.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $9.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

PRI traded down $4.05 on Monday, reaching $129.88. The company had a trading volume of 172,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,468. Primerica has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $141.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.87 and a 200-day moving average of $123.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Primerica during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

