Park National Corp OH Has $39.41 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 278,571 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,265 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.8% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $39,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,176,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382,852. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $219.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.87, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 536,170 shares of company stock worth $73,878,311. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. 140166 boosted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.85.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.