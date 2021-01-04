Park National Corp OH Decreases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 1.0% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $21,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 51,201 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36,678 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 322,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,231,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 470,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,500,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,226,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,966. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.86.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

