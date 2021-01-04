Park National Corp OH Has $14.61 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Park National Corp OH increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,989 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 53,068 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,985 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,983 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist cut their target price on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.41.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.22. 4,051,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,885,274. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

