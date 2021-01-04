Park National Corp OH Reduces Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,471 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Facebook were worth $27,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $118,278.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 973,986 shares of company stock worth $268,609,895. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $268.98. The stock had a trading volume of 759,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,452,803. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.93. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $766.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.21.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

