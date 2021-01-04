PieDAO DEFI++ Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $624,542.68 and approximately $2,284.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can now be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00005999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00029884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00129288 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00271507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00531574 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00283948 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019098 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00050814 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

PieDAO DEFI++ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

