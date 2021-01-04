Park National Corp OH Raises Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Park National Corp OH increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 349,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,646 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $17,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 35,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000.

NASDAQ HYLS remained flat at $$48.72 during trading on Monday. 30,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,684. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%.

