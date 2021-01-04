Park National Corp OH Has $67.57 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,533 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.2% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $67,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.87. 16,726,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,232,350. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.36. The stock has a market cap of $383.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

