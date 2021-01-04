iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Sets New 12-Month High at $217.45

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $217.45 and last traded at $213.52, with a volume of 10081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.81.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $854,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

