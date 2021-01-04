Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.70

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.70 and last traded at $80.61, with a volume of 355703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.49, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $544.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.82 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $125,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,068,549 shares of company stock worth $151,501,989. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

