Park National Corp OH Sells 7,274 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,274 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 425.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.14.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $3,089,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,823.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,717. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.12. The firm has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

