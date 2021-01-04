Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.54

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSDT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.54 and last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 66236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.15) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury.

