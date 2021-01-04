$0.99 EPS Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will announce $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.04. CSX also reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.16.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.94. 348,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.05. CSX has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $93.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,537,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,508,000 after acquiring an additional 452,819 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,552,000 after buying an additional 215,649 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,234,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,262,000 after purchasing an additional 96,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of CSX by 14.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,823,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,282,000 after acquiring an additional 348,319 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

