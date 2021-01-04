Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Decreased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,409 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $43,708,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.03. 51,315,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,060,555. The firm has a market cap of $259.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.58. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

