iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.85

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.85 and last traded at $38.69, with a volume of 206347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 4,373.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.