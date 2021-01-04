Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.18

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.18 and last traded at $47.77, with a volume of 273337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.17 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.42.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 million. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $251,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 484,638 shares in the company, valued at $21,813,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

