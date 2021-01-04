Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.6% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,136,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Alibaba Group by 161.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,769,000 after purchasing an additional 38,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.85. 24,623,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,391,787. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. China Renaissance Securities increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.39.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

