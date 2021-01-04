Red Spruce Capital LLC Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 33.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Zoetis stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.59. 1,799,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,167. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.