Red Spruce Capital LLC Buys 184 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 8,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 9.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,752,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $918,039,000 after buying an additional 414,962 shares during the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 5,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. New Vernon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on V. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.73.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,313,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,732,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $424.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.28.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

