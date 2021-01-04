Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Red Spruce Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Red Spruce Capital LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $30.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,722.62. 88,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,763.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,588.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,843.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,799.96.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

