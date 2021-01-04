Park National Corp OH Has $7.45 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.37. 1,465,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $215.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Argus raised their target price on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.