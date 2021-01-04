Red Spruce Capital LLC Grows Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.45.

NBIX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,420. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $307,744.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,040,425.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $204,732.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,887 shares of company stock worth $2,656,228. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

