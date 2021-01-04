Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Bought by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,785,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $9,132,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,704,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after purchasing an additional 268,629 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 733,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,391,000 after purchasing an additional 189,249 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.1% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 306,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 118,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,434. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.

