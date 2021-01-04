Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Red Spruce Capital LLC trimmed its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,017 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 13.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 103,315 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $848,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 134.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 354,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 202,922 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 307.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 43,187 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

In other news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $2,682,836.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 555,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,024,848.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 95,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $2,466,928.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 593,487 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,378.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 980,556 shares of company stock worth $25,710,891 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.66. The company had a trading volume of 619,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115,203. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -818.05, a PEG ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

